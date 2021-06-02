A Dawson Springs teenager is dead after answering an early morning knock on the door at his parents’ home. Kentucky State Police say 16-year-old Dakota Carter was shot multiple times early Tuesday morning at the Hosick Avenue residence.
Around 1:19 a.m. Tuesday morning, KSP say they received a request from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a shooting in Dawson.
KSP Public Information Officer Brandon McPherson said Carter was transported to Baptist Health in Madisonville and then flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where he later died from his injuries.
WFIE 14 of Evansville reported that neighbors saw a man with long hair fleeing from the scene after hearing the gunshots.
As of press deadline, no arrests in the investigation have been made and the KSP did not release any information regarding a suspect or a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or an anonymous call can be made to 1-800-222-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.