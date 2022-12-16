Corporal Russ Day, a 24-year member of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and the department’s K-9 officer, was named Deputy of the Year Thursday night at the sheriff’s office’s annual awards ceremony.

Day who has worked as patrol deputy, school resource officer and K-9 officer, was honored not just for his accomplishments this year, but for his years of service, Sheriff Barry Smith said.

