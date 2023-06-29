The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden’s 14th annual Daylilies Festival is evolving.
Laurna Strehl, the garden’s executive director, said, “Hot air balloons were a significant part of our festival for about six years. We decided to no longer include them because over 50% of the flights were cancelled due to atmosphere and weather conditions.
“They were very expensive and required many volunteers. We have not ruled out future presentation of hot air balloons, but not in 2023.”
This year’s event, titled “The Golden Hour of Daylilies,” will start at 5 p.m. July 8.
Tickets are $10 for adults. Children under 12 are admitted free with a paying adult.
Local musician Lacy Jean will be performing with both her acoustic and electric violins at 6 p.m. in the Vora Gazebo.
“Lacy is a very talented musician and artist of her craft, Strehl said. “Her energy and love of the violin is mesmerizing. We are honored to have her, as the opportunity to experience her passion does not happen often.”
She said the event will include two food trucks — Wrap & Roll from Bowling Green and Whipt Creations from Owensboro — a petting zoo, crafts, a professional photographer and a cash bar.
Strehl sad U.S. Bank has sponsored the festival since the beginning.
She said the garden “has the largest daylily public display bed in the region with over 800 daylily varieties to discover. When our daylilies are in bloom, it is a magnificent time to visit and celebrate the botanical garden.”
Strehl said the garden encourages visitors to take photos.
“The garden has experienced a significant increase in professional photography sessions in the last year, and we planned the event to encourage photography,” she said.
“To go along with this, we have hired a professional photographer (Jaqueline Russell) for the night to capture the memories with the beautiful backdrop of the botanical garden.”
Strehl said people should bring lawn chairs and bug spray.
People who are interested in growing daylilies can attend a talk by Dr. Bill Tyler, who has hybridized hundreds of daylilies, at 10 a.m. July 5 at the garden.
There’s a free kids hike at 1 p.m. July 6 at the garden.
