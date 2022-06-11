Daylily Festival starts Monday at Botanical Garden

The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden’s 13th annual Daylily Festival sponsored by U.S. Bank starts Monday.
And visitors will find a lot of changes year.
The entrance is now at 2731 W 2nd St., but parking is still available at 25 Carter Road.
The visitor center is the historic WeatherBerry House, which was built in 1840.
Charles and Mary Ann Medley donated $150,000 to create the 300-foot “Path of Hope & Healing” that is lined with 12 glass ribbons, each with a different color, representing the 12 most common cancers in Kentucky.
Laurna Strehl, the Garden’s executive director, calls the butterfly “the crown jewel of this project.”
She said the Garden boasts one of the largest public display beds of daylilies in Kentucky.
Three daylily dig beds are available for people to dig up plants and take home for $10 a clump.
They will be blooming during the festival, Strehl said, and continuing blooming through mid-July.
Dr. Bill Tyler will be talking about daylilies, including how he hybridizes them, Strehl said.
Once again, the festival will offer people a chance to name a daylily during an online auction at https://www.wkbg.org/bid-to-name-a-daylily.html
The highest bidder be able to name a daylily.
At 1 p.m. on Monday, the festival will feature rock painting.
On Tuesday, at 11:30 a.m., there’s a Lunch Listen and Learn event with Kay Comer, a daylily enthusiast, speaking.
Tickets are $12 for members and $15 for others. Reservations must be made in advance by calling 270-993-1234.
At 1 p.m. on Thursday, people can tour the WeatherBerry House.
At 5:30 p.m. that day, Bluegrass & Blooms will feature music by Bourbon Revival and food from Gene’s Health Food and Southern Secrets Pastries & Desserts.
There will also be a cash bar.
Tickets are $20 for people 12 and older.
Family Fun Day is Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with magic by Richard Darshwood of Louisville, a petting zoo, face painting and Bluegrass Community Theatre’s performance of “A Mid-Summers Night Dream.”
Tickets are $5 for those 12 and older.
Saturday will also feature a Plein Air Paint Out with the Owensboro Art Guild.
Artists will be painting or creating other art starting at 7 a.m.
Judging begins at 1:30 p.m.
Keith LAwrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
