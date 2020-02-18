President Donald Trump's campaign manager on Sunday tweeted, and later deleted, a photo of Air Force One ascending above a crowd of NASCAR fans in Florida. The president, he wrote, "won the #Daytona500 before the race even started."
The image, it turned out, was 16 years old.
Brad Parscale deleted the tweet about three hours later and posted another tweet with an updated photo.
Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended the annual race in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Sunday. The president served as the event's grand marshal in what was widely seen as an opportunity to court his supporters in the swing state ahead of the November election.
"Rubber will burn, fans will scream, and the Great American Race will begin," the president said, before taking a lap on the track in his limousine, called "the Beast." He commanded drivers to start their engines, but the race was ultimately postponed to Monday because of rain.
The stands were filled with revelers, some wearing Trump 2020 T-shirts and hats. His visit marked the second appearance at the race by a sitting president. The last was in 2004, when President George W. Bush helped kick off the event.
Photographer Jonathan Ferrey was there that year and took the photo of Air Force One that Parscale originally tweeted.
"I have a lot of talented colleagues photographing the Daytona 500 this year," Ferrey told CNN. "I am unfortunately not there today, but apparently I won the Daytona 500 photography before the race even started."
