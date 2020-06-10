The pandemic has changed the name of the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden’s Dazzling Daylilies Festival.
And it’s added more safety concerns.
But the Dazzling Daylilies Celebration returns June 20 and runs through June 27.
“We’re calling it a celebration this year, not a festival,” Laurna Strehl, the Garden’s executive director, said Tuesday. “A festival usually means a large crowd. And we’re not trying to be large this year.”
She said, “Our larger events have been scaled back so that we can reasonably maintain social distancing. There will be no food or concessions available on our opening night.”
Strehl said, “People may bring bottled waters and their lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy the sights of the hot air balloons and the sounds of Owensboro Symphony Jazz Trio live on our Gazebo.”
On June 21, the Garden is planning a Father’s Day Steak & Eggs Brunch, similar to its Mother’s Day Brunch from, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We’re working closely with the Owensboro Regional Farmers Market on the food,” Strehl said. “This is the first time we’ve done this in a long time.”
She said people can eat in the Garden or take the food home.
“We expect a lot will want to picnic in the garden,” Strehl said.
Advance paid registration — $20 for members and $23 for non-members — is required.
People can call 270-993-1234, email wkbg@bellsouth.net or go to wkbg.org
Strehl said the opening weekend will see the biggest crowds.
“U.S Bank, our presenting sponsor, is bringing two corporate balloons. We’ll have them on display on June 20,” she said. “But there won’t be any flights or balloon rides. We’ll just display the awe and wonder of the balloons.”
She said this year’s celebration will have more volunteers to manage the crowd, keep them in groups of 10 or fewer and ask them to stay six feet apart.
“The bathrooms are our biggest problem,” Strehl said. “It’s only two hours, so we hope many people won’t have to use them. We’ll have to keep people in line six feet apart and spray the bathrooms between uses.”
She said, “We want people to wear masks for opening night only. We’re outdoors and there’s room to keep safe distances.”
Strehl said, “We have a large number of daylilies. This will be a big year for our Daylily Dig.”
Daylilies in that area are on sale for $15 and $20 from Monday through July 15.
“It was very successful last year and there are so many people gardening this year,” Strehl said. “We’re hoping to sell them all.”
She said the Garden will again offer daylily fans a chance to bid on the naming rights for an unregistered Daylily seedling.
To bid, go to www.wkbg.org.
Here’s the schedule:
June 20
Garden is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Plein-Air Artistry, hosted by Owensboro Art Guild. Works will be displayed that evening
6 to 8 p.m. — Hot air balloons on display.
6 to 8 p.m. — Owensboro Symphony Jazz Trio in the Gazebo
June 21
Garden open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Father’s Day Steak & Eggs Brunch
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Hot air balloons on display
June 22
Garden open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
10 a.m. — Daily tours by reservation
June 23
Garden open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Photography Day organized by Owensboro Photography Club
10 a.m. — Daily tours by reservation
June 24
Garden open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
10 a.m. — Daily tours by reservation
10 a.m. to noon — Rock painting for children
June 25
Garden open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
10 a.m. — Daily tours by reservation
10 a.m. to noon — Rock painting for children
June 26
Garden open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
10 a.m. — Daily tours by reservation
10 a.m. to noon — Rock painting for children
June 27
Garden open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Daylily sale all day
Noon — Announcement of winners in the Name A Daylily and photography contests
