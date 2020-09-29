The Green River Regional Educational Cooperative has awarded 14 schools in the Daviess County Public Schools district with Bronze awards for their support and implementation of the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program.
The 14 schools include all of the district’s elementary schools, Audubon, Burns, Country Heights, Deer Park, East View, Highland, Meadow Lands, Sorgho, Southern Oaks, Tamarack, West Louisville and Whitesville, as well as the Daviess County Middle School and Valley School.
According to its website, Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, or PBIS, is an evidence-based program that supports all students. The program is centered around addressing student behavior, reducing exclusionary discipline practices and rewarding good behavior. Schools set behavior expectations through PBIS and reinforce them with student engagement.
Each school has a PBIS team, which set expectations for their schools, according to Kristy Brackin, the DCPS support services coordinator who also serves as the district’s PBIS leader.
“These behaviors are taught explicitly for each setting within the school, with many opportunities for practice and feedback,” Brackin said. “These values enhance a student’s capacity for not only desired academic and behavioral outcomes at schools, but also building a positive foundation on which to build a successful life.”
She said that PBIS is effective because it recognizes that students can meet these behavioral expectations if they know what those expectations are.
“Just like teaching academic content, we must teach the behaviors that we desire to see in our students that guide them along their different pathways of success,” she said. “When schools operate using the preventative and proactive PBIS problem-solving approach, the entire school climate improves due to the dedicated use of data for identifying the reasons negative behaviors are occurring.”
One element of the PBIS program is inputting data for when behavioral problems are occurring, and where. With this kind of information, school personnel can see, for example, if specific groups of students are having behavioral issues at certain points in the day, or if a particular student is experiencing distress and acting out.
GRREC PBIS consultant JoAnna Jones said these DCPS schools “are certain to continue their progress” with the program “while providing effective supports for all students to achieve social, emotional, behavioral and academic success.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
