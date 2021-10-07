This week is Fire Prevention Week, and the Daviess County Fire Department is working with local schools to teach them how to be safe in the event of a house fire.
According to the American Red Cross, the organization responds to 27% more house fires between November to March each year than any other season.
Additionally, according to the National Fire Protection Association, sponsor of Fire Prevention Week, home fires are most common in cooler months, when people spend more time inside.
The NFPA also noted that cooking and heating equipment are the leading causes of house fires each year.
DCFD Lt. Stephen Szefi said the fire department receives a lot of calls around this time of year when people begin turning on furnaces as colder weather rolls in.
Szefi said the fire department works with local schools to talk with students about fire safety and prevention, so they’ll know what to do in case of a house fire.
He said it is also important around this time of year to check smoke alarms, ensuring batteries are up-to-date and fire extinguishers are working properly, as well as developing an escape plan with the entire household and practicing it.
“We usually tell the kids, we kind of explain to them how to get out of the house; they should crawl, get low to the ground and they should have a safe place set outside of the house which is usually set up by the parent,” he said.
According to the American Red Cross, fire experts agree that individuals may have as little as two minutes to escape a burning home before it is too late, which is why it is vital to ensure families are practicing escape plans at least twice a year and going over exits within the home.
The Red Cross also recommends installing a bed shaker or strobe light alarm for those who are hearing impaired.
Other fire prevention strategies recommended by the Red Cross include placing smoke alarms on each level of the home, including inside and outside of bedrooms, and changing the batteries at least once a year.
Smoke alarms should also be replaced if they are more than 10 years old.
Escape plans should include at least two ways to exit each room, as well as a safe meeting place a good distance away from the house, which Szefi said could be a tree in the front yard or a swingset, anything that is safely away from the home and can be accessed by all members of the household.
“Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster, and we want to ensure everyone knows how to protect themselves and their loved ones from these everyday crises,” said Leslie Montgomery, Regional Disaster Officer for the American Red Cross.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
