Daviess County and Apollo high schools are among the 43 high schools in the state that received the College Success Award from greatschools.org.
The award goes to schools that have been recognized as excelling in preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, determined by data available in each state.
Amanda Jerome, the College & Career Readiness coordinator for Daviess County Public Schools, said the district does a lot with its dual-credit program, and it is one of the largest in the state, with 1,200 students participating.
“This allows the students to take college classes while they’re still in high school, depending on their GPA and ACT scores,” she said. “They feel more prepared because they feel success in those courses and can see themselves being successful. They’re seeing the rigorous work.”
Within the DCPS district, Jerome said approximately 70% or more go to college, trade school or other postsecondary training.
“We are full service and assist students in making the right decision by exposing them to colleges in the state and region,” Jerome said. “We host college fairs, we have college representatives in the schools every week, sometimes multiple. We have parent nights, FASFA nights.”
The visibility for the College & Career Readiness program begins in eighth grade for DCPS students.
“We begin talking about the opportunities the students will have while in high school,” Jerome said. “We have two academies they can choose to participate in at the high school level, one for engineering and another for life sciences.”
Jerome said it’s becoming more common for eighth-grade teachers and counselors to invite her and her team to talk about high school at that grade level.
“It’s an honor to be recognized for our work,” she said. “It’s a nice pat on the back for those involved helping students get ready for the next step, and we take pride in what we do.”
DCHS principal Matt Mason said he believes the school does a terrific job in preparing students for college and career paths.
“Students need to have postsecondary training or academic courses to be the most prepared they can be,” he said. “We want them to have the most experience they have in a field they’re interested in.”
Mason said he wants parents to know that every student matters and the school’s main focus is to get them as prepared as possible for life after high school.
“I want to give credit to the staff, students and community,” he said. “It takes everybody to support students.”
Bob Dych, principal at AHS, said receiving the award means a lot to him to know that the school is actively equipping and preparing students for post-graduation.
“As much as it means to me, though, it means more to our students, because they will be the ones that will be able to put the time they spent at Apollo to use building the life they desire,” he said. “Our goal at Apollo is to prepare our students for college or career experiences that are going to lead to the opportunities they want in the world outside our walls.”
Dych said the teachers and staff at AHS deserve “a lion’s share” of recognition in this award because it’s a “whole building effort” to serve students and families.
“It is an honor each time we are awarded for doing great things on behalf of our students and families,” he said. “I believe this award shows current and future families that the faculty and staff of Apollo are serious about preparing our students for the day after graduation, when they embark on their life’s pursuits.”
