The Daviess County High School Band of Pride competed in the Ohio County Marching Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The band received the following recognitions in Class 3A: Best Percussion, Best Guard and first place in class. The DCBoP was awarded Best Overall Percussion, Best Overall Visual Effect, Best Overall Music Effect and the Grand Champion award for their performance of the 2021 show, “The Sun, the Moon and the Stars.”
