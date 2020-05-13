Daviess County Public Schools has changed the date for one of its high school graduations due to the possibility of inclement weather.
Diploma distribution for Daviess County High School graduates was originally scheduled for Friday, but with rain in the forecast, officials have rescheduled the program to Monday.
Seniors and their immediate families have been notified of the specific times for them to arrive between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Social distancing will be required at the modified ceremony, and students can have their photo taken against special backdrops. The photos will be later assembled into a video presentation.
The distribution of diplomas ceremonies for both Apollo and Heritage Park high schools is still scheduled for Saturday. However, district officials say they will make a determination on Thursday whether or not to reschedule. The ceremonies will take place at the respective schools.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said the distribution of diplomas is an important moment in a high school senior’s life.
“We believe this is important as it allows our students to move forward without delay regarding military service, workforce opportunities and postsecondary education plans with documentation as high school graduates,” he said.
Owensboro Public Schools officials asked students and families to “save the dates” for in-person graduation ceremonies. Owensboro High school’s ceremony could potentially be on July 24, Aug. 7 or Aug. 8. Emerson Academy students should “save the dates” of July 24 and Aug. 7 for its ceremony, and Owensboro Innovation Academy is tentatively scheduled for ceremonies on July 26 and Aug. 9.
The Owensboro Sportscenter is reserved for the OHS dates, and the RiverPark Center is reserved for the OIA dates. Emerson will have its ceremony inside one of the schools.
The first dates listed for all ceremonies are contingencies for conducting ceremonies, depending on how public gathering restrictions play out over the course of the summer. The final dates in August would be the last opportunities for the classes of 2020 to reunite.
Prior to the in-person graduations, there will be a virtual slideshow presentation of the class of 2020 that will take place on May 25 via social media platforms and the district’s YouTube channel.
Despite having a graduation plan in place, OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said it’s still not the ideal situation.
“Graduation is such a rite of passage for students,” Constant said. “It’s like our hearts are just breaking for our kids. And knowing that, we went to great lengths to involve student input, student leadership and principal leadership in our decisions with the plan. All along the way, the No. 1 request from all was ‘Please let’s have an in-person graduation ceremony when we’re able to.’ ”
Owensboro Catholic High School has set aside three dates to use for graduations, depending on what restrictions and guidelines are in place for traditional, in-person ceremonies, according to Principal Gates Settle.
Those dates are May 31, June 21 and July 12. The first two dates will take place in the Sportscenter, if allowed by health guidelines. If it needs to be moved outside to allow for more social distancing, it will be held at Steele Stadium.
The July 12 date is as late as the school system would like to wait to recognize seniors, Settle said, and that ceremony would also take place at the Sportscenter or Steele Stadium.
“Our very last option, and that is only if all the options above are not possible, we will host a virtual graduation,” Settle said.
Settle said that everyone in education is working at his time to ensure seniors are properly recognized and that the special occasion is celebrated.
“However, it is quite a challenge with not being able to make definite plans because of what could change and the additional concern of trying to meet the expectations for a lifetime event for these students and their families,” he said. “All graduations are special, but an OCHS graduation is super special, which is why we want to exhaust all other possibilities before doing something different.”
Trinity High School in Whitesville — 7 p.m. July 10 in the Horn Center;
Ohio County High School — Tribute video at 6 p.m. May 15 on the school website, in-person ceremony to occur at 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at Ohio County High School;
Hancock County High School — “Graduation to Go” and community graduation parade at 5:30 p.m. May 26. Route will travel to Hawesville, Lewisport and the Windward Heights neighborhood;
McLean County High School — 6 p.m. May 22 drive-thru at Myer Creek Park;
Muhlenberg County High School West Campus — 7 p.m. May 22 drive-thru graduation at the high school. A traditional ceremony will take place at a later date.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
