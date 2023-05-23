It was during the second semester of JR Cain and Cole Burch’s freshman year when the entire student body of Daviess County High School was sent home by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like most students, Cain and Burch were disoriented by the abrupt changes in their lives, but they learned to adjust to taking classes at home. When students were allowed to return to school, there were still enough restrictions in place to make students feel alienated.
“You still had to stay 6 feet from each other, and still had to wear a mask,” Burch said.
DCHS guidance counselor and basketball coach Neil Hayden said school had to be shut down three times during the students’ sophomore due to the pandemic.
When school resumed a more normal schedule, it felt like the students were being introduced to each other all over again, Cain said.
“It was like, ‘I’m JR, remember me?’ ” Cain said.
Cain and Burch wanted to rebuild school spirit, and did so by starting an cheering section and tailgate party for home baseball games, launching a school sports podcast and boosting intramural basketball games. Through the podcast, Cain and Burch raised $1,000 for a scholarship fund.
“It was a way to get school spirit back into school,” Burch said.
Monday night, Cain, Burch were among the 409 graduates who received their diplomas from Daviess County High School. The school’s football stadium was overflowing with well-wishers who applauded as the graduates, in their red caps and gowns, marched onto the field to composer Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance.”
As a group, the class is already accomplished: The class had accumulated more than $7 million in scholarships, while 37 earned honors diplomas and 54 graduated with associates degrees through Daviess County Public Schools early college program.
“We have worked hard, and it’s starting to pay off,” said Luke Taylor, student body president and graduating senior, as he addressed his classmates for the last time. The class, Taylor said, had seen hardships, from being born only a few years after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C. and had been young children during the recession that began in 2008.
Then, of course, there was the pandemic.
But Taylor said the class had come through and could take anything in stride.
There was more to the class than just academic achievement. When students returned to school regularly after the pandemic Cain and Burch helped boost student morale by forming what became known at the “Right Field Rowdies,” who turned home baseball games into giant tailgate parties any student could attend.
“It was five people at first,” Cain said. “Now, it’s like, ‘shut your schedule down, we’re going to the game today.’ Anyone that wanted to come would come and we’d have a great time.”
“We got props, grills,” Burch said. The props “were all homemade,” he said.
Burch also launched a sports podcast, where Cain would co-host. They focused on intramural sports — with in-school teams, and even a faculty team.
Students even each donated a dollar to attend a game, raising $1,000 for the Issac Sterett Adventure Foundation. Isaac Sterett was a Highland Elementary student who was killed in vehicle collision in 2020. Will Sterett IV, Isaac’s brother, is a member of the DCHS Class of 2023.
Burch and Cain said they’ll miss Davies County High School.
“I’m excited for what the future holds, but it’s going to be a little weird not roaming these halls,” Burch said. “I’m definitely going to miss my teachers and staff. “
“It was a great time,” Cain said. “I’m glad I was at Daviess County.”
Honor graduate Xander Brubaker, in his address to the class, urged his fellow graduates to set goals and work hard to achieve them, while looking at failures as a step on the pathway to success. Brubaker told the class to find the the occupation that brings them joy, and to be the change they want to see in the world.
“Let’s be the generation that decides to change the world for the better,” Brubaker said.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins told the graduates to continue learning as they go on to their next steps in life, and to be open to life’s possibilities. The most important work in life, would require perseverance, Robbins said, but the reward was in the effort.
The graduates, Robbins said, were prepared to face any challenge.
“You are ready,” Robbins said.
