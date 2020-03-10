The Daviess County High School dance team won first place at the National Dance Alliance competition that took place over the weekend in Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.
There are three divisions in which teams are scored in the national competition, and the DCHS team of 12 dancers is in the small category. They took first place in the Game Day category in their division, and also won best in Game Day overall out of 68 teams. They also placed fourth place in the hip hop category, small division.
Debbie Connor, dance team coach, said on Monday that the team worked hard for its national title and she is proud of them. At that time the team was still in Florida and she said the dancers were hanging out sporting their championship jackets.
She said dancers have been training for the competition for nine months.
“It’s nine months of building, conditioning,” she said. “We are together at least six days a week working on this routine.”
She said it was hard work and determination that got the team members the title. They had some bumps along the way, and Conner said she encouraged the dancers to be stronger.
“We have a good group of talented ladies,” she said. “They work hard, make good grades; they are all around good kids.”
Hope Miles, 16, is a junior at DCHS who has been dancing since she was in seventh grade. She said winning the national title means a lot to her. She said the team is scored based on a mixture of small routines. The Game Day category consists of three routines that include a fight song, a band dance and a halftime performance. She said the team did a hip-hop routine for its halftime performance.
“Especially since we have worked so hard to just get where we are,” she said. “I’m super excited about it.”
Kyra Rowan, 16, also a junior a DCHS, said she is excited to experience this win with her team. She said the DCHS dance team went to nationals last year as well, but at that time they won hip-hop in their small division.
Going to another national championship and competing is excited, she said.
“It’s very overwhelming and exciting to know that you got the best score out of everyone, not just of your small division,” she said.
The dancers were scheduled to fly from Florida on Monday afternoon and return to Owensboro Monday evening, at which point a rally was planned at the school to welcome them home.
The team members are, including Kyra and Hope, Alexa McDuffee, Avery Heath, Jordan Lee, Claire Bean, Carley Durcholz, Madison Dunaway, Branna Herrin, Terionna Innman, Katelyn Ahart, Gracies Hatfield, and Lexie Coomes. Coaches, along with Conner, are Kendal Conner and Kelsey Tramill.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
