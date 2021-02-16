Daviess County High School speech coach and theater director Karen Feldhaus has been named the Regional High School Coach of the Year by the Kentucky High School Speech League, and now advances in the statewide coach of the year honors.

She has been teaching within the Daviess County Public Schools district for 25 years, and currently serves as the theater director at DCHS, as well as the speech coach, a position she’s held for the last 24 years.

She said she enjoys her job and likes helping students find joy in sharing their stories and messages through the art of public speaking. She said receiving this honor is especially meaningful during such a difficult year for students.

“To me, this is really a way to recognize a fun activity,” she said. “I appreciate being recognized for providing an opportunity for our students when so many opportunities are taken from them this year.”

While the DCHS speech team, and the middle school team that was created this school year, have done well under her leadership, Feldhaus said she hopes her students learn something through their challenges, above all.

She said even if students don’t receive the results they hope for, she hopes they are improving. In all of that, she said, it’s also important to enjoy the art of speech.

“If they are not finding joy in this activity ... then why are they participating?” she said. “There has to be more about competition than winning. For me, it is about helping my students find the joy in sharing their stories and messages.”

Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said this attitude exemplifies the district’s “Kids First” mission, and that he “genuinely believes” Feldhaus “gives our kids an opportunity to shine.”

“There is tremendous value in extra- and co-curricular activities and the impact they have on our students,” Robbins said. “Karen’s gift of time and talent is amazing. I am so proud of her incredible accomplishment in being named Regional Coach of the Year.”

There are eight regions within the speech league. Daviess County’s region also includes Warren and Franklin counties, as well as Bowling Green. In March the speech league will vote on which of the eight regional winners takes the state honor of Speech Coach of the Year.

