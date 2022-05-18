Daviess County High School held its 107th commencement ceremony Tuesday evening where, for the first time in its history, all seniors graduated.

That feat, according to Principal Matt Mason, would not have been accomplished without the dedication of teachers and staff who helped navigate students through a tumultuous time.

Jaw Tae Paw was one such student who said her teachers pushed her to get through the challenges presented by COVID-19.

Paw was born in Burma to Karen parents, a group of Christians who routinely face persecution for their faith in Burma and other areas of southeast Asia. Her family moved to a refugee camp in Thailand early in her life to escape persecution, and they later were granted permission to move to the United States with a Visa granted due to their status as religiously oppressed.

They eventually settled in Owensboro, knowing nothing of the English language or American culture and customs, and with very little money. She had to rapidly learn English throughout her schooling and has demonstrated a high degree of maturity and discipline in applying herself to her studies, earning high marks, according to Tyler Goad, DCHS’ Navy JROTC senior naval science instructor commander.

Paw said she dedicated herself to accomplishing her goals and dreams, as she knows not everyone has the same opportunities that she has been presented with. Some of her friends in her refugee camp in Thailand, she said, passed away before being able to live out their dreams, pushing her even more each day to reach her goals.

“Hard work, belief in yourself and hope — that’s going to bring you to be where you want to be,” she said.

Attending DCHS, she said, has helped her do just that. Paw said she was inspired by her past to go into the military and help others the same way she and her own family were helped.

She said she has always looked up to those in the military who have helped ensure the safety and freedom of others and are dedicated to service.

“They fought for our freedom, and they’re still trying now,” she said. “I value and respect them, and that’s someone I want to become in hopes of defending a country … and their freedom. I don’t want people growing up and having to go through what I went through, but to have freedom and do what they want to do.”

Joining the Navy ROTC program at DCHS, she said, has helped her get out of her shell more and gain more confidence and leadership skills.

“I’m very grateful for all the teachers and staff at Daviess County,” she said. “They really care about all the students and their success. COVID was so hard, and I thought about giving up, but they made it so easy. They were there every step of the way … and they are the biggest reasons why we all are walking tonight.”

Following her graduation, Paw said she will attend a Naval preparation program in Virginia.

Mason encouraged other students to go out into the world and do the same — to follow their dreams and to persevere and be persistent and never give up.

Mason’s advice for graduating seniors was to always challenge themselves, surround themselves with quality people and to live a life of service.

“Without a doubt, every one of you has greatness in you,” he said. “You have brilliance in your DNA; you have special gifts and talents that are buried inside of you waiting to come forth. It’s your time to bring forth greatness.”

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360