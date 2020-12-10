Each year, Daviess County Public Schools students create hundreds of holiday cards that are delivered to veterans at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson.

This year, Daviess County High School Choir Director Candy Miller thought outside of the box to figure out a way to engage her students artistically and create unique cards for those veterans.

With funds typically used to purchase music, Miller purchased cards that include an electronic recording chip. Her students were able to record messages of up to 30 seconds. They could sing, recite poetry or relay any message they chose.

They also were given the opportunity to decorate the cards themselves, something Miller said they all seemed to enjoy.

“Students have been very creative,” she said. “One of the kids made a pop-up, 3-D card. They have taken it very seriously.”

Miller has been trying to come up with creative ways for students to express themselves through any art form since they have been unable to perform as they typically do this year. She has also emphasized giving back, especially this year when service has been so important.

“I thought veterans would like hearing their voices, or their songs,” she said. “And this is a way for students to give back to the community through the arts, even if it’s not in the traditional way we do.”

On Friday, a representative from a local veterans group will pick up the cards from the DCPS Central Office to be delivered to the vets in Hanson.

Lora Wimsatt, DCPS spokeswoman, said the district is delighted to share these messages of joy with the veterans.

“The veterans who receive these cards will be so surprised — and so touched — to know that high school kids they’ve never met have taken the time to share their creativity to demonstrate their appreciation to those who have served our country.”

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315