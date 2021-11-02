The Daviess County Band of Pride completed its KMEA 2021 marching band season with its performance of its 2021 show “The Sun, the Moon, and the Stars” on Saturday at the Class 4A semifinals.
The Band of Pride earned a Distinguished rating of 81.15 and an eighth-place finish.
It’s the highest placement for the band in a KMEA semifinal competition in 11 years.
Next week, the band will compete in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Mid-States Band Association Championships.
