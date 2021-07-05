Carrie Wilkerson hopes the two grants she recently received from local and state library associations will benefit students and teachers for years to come.
Wilkerson, Daviess County High School’s library media specialist, recently received the Jeanne Cleveland Memorial Grant, valued at $250, from the Green River Association from School Libraries. This grant is intended to support and encourage professional learning in the field of library science.
She also received the Eleanor W. Simmons Memorial Grant from the Kentucky Association of School Libraries, valued at $500. This grant is meant to support the implementation of a pilot program in school libraries.
Wilkerson plans to use the grants to participate in the Green River Regional Education Cooperative Professional Learning Cadre, which will also enable her to receive a Rank I, the highest rank a Kentucky teacher can earn.
In pursuing her Rank I, Wilkerson also will be required to complete a research program. She has plans, through this work, to help Daviess County Public Schools educators to diversify their classroom libraries so that they represent all voices. She also would like to look into developing a book program for students who participate in the district’s summer feeding program.
The program also includes a capstone project, which Wilkerson plans to be something that will benefit her colleagues and students.
“My focus is on literacy, and this benefits me, but I also want this to be a way to give back to students,” she said. “I am doing it so I can improve myself and give back to the kids and my colleagues and be of better service to them.”
Her hope is that the capstone project will impact many people for years to come.
Wilkerson also applied for and received the GRASL Kentucky Bluegrass Award high school grant, which means the DCHS media center will receive 10 free books that are on the KBA high school master list from Mike Poynter and Rainbow Books.
That award is designed to encourage students to read from well-reviewed literature on a variety of experiences and points of view.
Wilkerson, the president for GRASL, will also serve as secretary on the KASL executive board beginning in August. After that, she will be president-elect the following year, and president of the board for the 2023-24 school year. As president, she will represent the board at national conferences and host the association’s annual awards program and summer program.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.