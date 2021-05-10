Earning the rank of Eagle Scout was a lot of work for Adam Lott, but it’s worth the effort, he said, and it’s something that will stay with you a lifetime.
Lott, 18, a senior at Daviess County High School, has been involved in scouting most of his life and has been a member of the Boy Scouts of America since he was 11. Throughout his time in Troop 3611, he has learned many valuable lessons, become a better leader, and, most important, had fun.
“When I was in first grade, the Scouts came to my school and said we could shoot BB guns,” he said. “At the time that just sounded like fun to me. I stuck with it because my father was a leader in the Cub Scouts troop, and after that, I just kept doing it because it was fun. It seemed like a good thing to be doing with my time.”
The Eagle Scout rank has been given since 1912. It requires, among other accomplishments, active participation in the Scouts, merit badges, a position of responsibility within the scouts, conference attendance and a service project, according to scouting.org.
Lott’s service project was designing and building a Gaga ball pit at Camp Kum Ba Ya in Benton. It’s a camp he attended a lot throughout his life, and it meant a lot to him. He knew he wanted to do something as a show of appreciation, and camp leaders there said the ball pit was on their list of projects.
Gaga ball is similar to dodgeball.
David Tanner has been Lott’s scoutmaster for about seven years. In that time he has watched Lott grow into an “amazing young man,” he said.
“He is definitely taking on the role of leadership in the Boy Scout troop and done a fantastic job with it,” Tanner said. “He leads all the scouts in the troop. I am proud of him.”
Tanner said his troop typically has about one or two scouts earn the rank of Eagle each year. About 4% of scouts earn the rank of Eagle worldwide.
“It is prestigious,” he said. “It’s the highest rank and highest honor that Boy Scouts of America can put on a scout. It’s not taken lightly, and there’s a lot of work that goes into it.”
Lott plans to attend the University of Alabama in Huntsville in the fall to study aerospace engineering. He has been, and plans to continue, putting this accomplishment on his applicants, which he said speaks highly of his work ethic.
It proves he is a trustworthy person, he said, and that he is willing to take things “one step further” to accomplish his goals.
To younger scouts who may be interested in achieving the rank of Eagle, Lott reminded them that it takes dedication, but it’s worth it.
“It goes a long way, and it’s something that stays with you a lifetime,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
