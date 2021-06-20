Samuel Smith enjoys participating in the Kentucky Department of Education’s Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council because it’s a way for him to better learn the inner workings of education at the state level.
He’s also able to take that knowledge, bring it back to Daviess County High School and incorporate it on a local level.
This is the third year the 17-year-old has participated in the council. He initially wanted to be involved in the council because he said he loves the commonwealth and the Daviess County Public Schools. He knows it’s sometimes easy to place blame on educators, especially after such a difficult year educationally. He wanted to have an opportunity to provide feedback on the successes and problem areas that he witnesses as a student.
The council is a good way to do that.
The student advisory council provides input for the Kentucky commissioner of education and is open to students in grades 10 through 12.
According to the KDE, the student advisory council was created to “gain valuable feedback” from students across the commonwealth, and to also engage students to become leaders. The council will meet with Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass in person and virtually throughout the year to discuss statewide decisions that impact students and schools.
Most recently Samuel, the son of Shannon and Craig Smith, participated in the virtual listening tour of Glass. Through that experience, Samuel learned a lot about what is working well, and what needs some improvement.
“It was a great way to get a lot of communication, especially in a time like the pandemic,” Samuel said, adding that students, teachers, principals and education stakeholders participated.
Some trends that he noticed while observing some of those listening tour virtual “stops” was that going virtual throughout the pandemic had some ups and downs. For many, it was a great resource, while others really struggled with it.
Smith, an incoming senior at DCHS, said he and the other 17 students on the advisory council will also be participating in a mental health roundtable with Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.
“School is mentally taxing on students, and I think there’s been a call to try and help ease that,” he said.
Glass said as the KDE begins to define what learning will look like post-pandemic, it’s essential that students have “an active, purposeful voice in decision making.”
“Empowering our students to help create our education mission and goals is critically important to the future of learning in Kentucky,” he said. “I look forward to meeting with these exceptional young people as we work to imagine what school could be for the commonwealth.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
