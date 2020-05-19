Monday evening, Kim Judd, attendance secretary at Daviess County High School, was in the school’s back parking lot, sitting at a table of graduation tassels and pins.
Judd’s job Monday was to connect members of the class of 2020 with a missing tassel or pin, as part of the high school’s diploma distribution ceremony. As the students pulled up in their vehicles, Judd greeted most of them by name.
“Are you excited?” she asked as one of the graduates, as the vehicles lined up around the side of the building for the drive-by diploma ceremony.
“You get to know them,” Judd said. “Even though we have a large school, they’re like your own kids. Sometimes, you spend more time with them than with your own family.”
The school year, and commencement ceremonies for graduates, were curtailed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But officials at DCHS made Monday evening’s event memorable.
As students arrived in their vehicles in front of the school, they jumped out and were able to walk across a stage in their caps and gowns, while a family member (just one) stood at a barrier and snapped photographs.
Before going onstage, the students were congratulated by the school administrators and members of the school board. Once they’d hopped back in their cars, they were cheered by a line of teachers and staff.
“I’m glad we were able to do this much, although I wish it could be the normal ceremony” said Isaiah Montgomery, who was waiting in the vehicle line with his family. “I’m going to miss the people I know, and some of my friends and teachers.”
Simon Hanson was prepared to give a speech at the school’s traditional commencement ceremony. Instead, Hanson, who will attend Kentucky Wesleyan College in the fall, recorded his graduation speech, which will be posted later on the school’s social media.
When asked if he was disappointed at how the school year ended, Hanson said, “I’m just learning to be more open to changes, and accepting that sometimes you have to give something up for the greater good.”
The speech Hanson recorded for his fellow graduates is on “the constant nature of change,” he said. Hanson said the pandemic has been hard, but that his classmates have been resilient.
“My generation is experiencing something few generations have,” Hanson said.”... We are much stronger than we believed.”
Sophie Jagoe, president of the senior class, said not having a traditional end of her final year at DCHS was hard.
“It happens, but you have to keep pushing forward,” Jagoe said. “It definitely hasn’t been easy, but with all our teachers’ help, we were able to get everything finished.”
Jagoe is heading to Murray State in the fall, with plans to study pediatric nursing. Jagoe said DCHS gave her a strong academic foundation.
“I loved Daviess County,” Jagoe said. “The teachers were great … It definitely will be sad not to see my friends every day, but I’m excited to see what the future holds, and I’m ready to take on college.”
Norman Hayden was the one adult allowed out of the car to take photos as his daughter, Jolee Hayden, crossed the stage in her cap and gown.
“It’s a wonderful experience,” Hayden said of the event. “This is my oldest daughter … It’s something I’m truly proud of. I’m proud for her.”
Mitzi Helton, who was waiting with her daughter, Shelby Helton, in the line, said she appreciated how the school had worked to make the evening special for the graduates.
“I’m disappointed for all my seniors. They have missed a lot of activities,” Mitzi Helton said. “... But, I’m super proud of her, and I’m thankful for the high school, for recognizing them in some manner.”
Skyler Walker said it was too soon to know what he would miss about his high school years at DCHS.
“It was going to end anyway,” Walker said. “As long as I have my diploma so I can go to college and have a good career in front of me.”
Judd said the school’s administrators wanted to make sure the drive-thru ceremony was a success.
“I’m just glad we could do this for (the graduates),” Judd said. “They’ve worked so hard.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
