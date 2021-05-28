Bay La was born in Thailand, in a refugee camp, after his parents fled violence in Myanmar.
When La, whose family belongs to the Karen ethnic group, arrived in the United States, he was 11 years old and faced a considerable challenge.
“When I first came here, I had zero English,” La said in a recent interview. Learning a new language while attending school would have been difficult for anyone, but La said he found a source of help and support from his teachers, first at Foust Elementary School in the city, then at Deer Park Elementary, College View Middle School and Daviess County High School.
“All of them have gone to great lengths to help me, and they didn’t expect anything in return,” La said. “I’ll be forever grateful to them.”
The faculty and staff of Daviess County High said farewell to the persistent, resilient class of 2021 Thursday night, during the school’s 106th commencement ceremony at Reid Stadium.
The COVID-19 pandemic upended the class’ senior year in numerous ways, but Principal Matt Mason reminded the graduates they were strong through the experience.
“You have grown through it,” Mason said, and told the class “you have greatness within you.”
“You are a miracle looking for a place to happen,” Mason said, exhorting the students to always keep learning, developing and building themselves.
“You’ve got this,” Mason said, adding, “don’t you give up on your dreams. Don’t you give up on your greatness. You made a difference, class of 2021.”
The class has a lot to be proud of, which included receiving $7.4 million in scholarships. The class also graduated 28 students from the district’s Early College Academy.
La, who is the district’s first member of the Burmese community to graduate from the Early College Academy, said the program “kind of gave me a head start.”
“It’s a great way to save money” on college, La said.
“It wasn’t originally in my plan when I went to high school,” La said.
La added that he gave it serious thought after learning more the program in school.
“There was something that was interesting, so I thought, ‘why not give it a try?’ ” La said.
La, who will attend Kentucky Wesleyan College in the fall, said he spent much of his junior and senior years taking early college classes at Owensboro Community & Technical College. The classes counted as both high school and college credit.
Although he was not at the high school for classes, La said playing on the school’s soccer team kept him connected to DCHS and his fellow students.
“My junior year, we went all the way to the state finals,” La said.
Emilee Clark, senior class president, asked the graduates to thank the staff for their years of work for the students. The class’ years at DCHS had been special, Clark said.
“The past four years we have spent here are truly a blessing,” Clark said. “...We are thankful for the memories.”
Clark, likely echoing the sentiment of everyone inside the stadium, wished her fellow graduates friendships, more fun times, more goals to achieve “and less COVID.”
Philip Caldbeck, the class’ honor graduate, told the class to never hold back when given a chance to help someone else.
“If the world could be half as promising as you are, the world would be a much different place,” Caldbeck said.
La said he wants to go into a profession where he can help people in the city’s Burmese community.
“Going through, I had a lot of great teachers who helped me,” La said. “I feel like I want to give back.”
“I’ll miss high school. I was sad to see it fly by,” La said. “When you’re going to 8th grade orientation and they say, ‘it’s going to fly by,’ you don’t believe them. The next thing you know, you’re going to graduate.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.