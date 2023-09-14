Daviess County High School students and staff sat down with Damien Sweeney, director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) with the Kentucky Department of Education, at the school on Wednesday to discuss topics of inclusivity and mental health.
Sweeney said he enjoys visiting schools in Kentucky to talk about DEIB.
“I love to be around students and coordinators to be able to see the work they’re doing, highlight the work they’re doing and spotlight it around the state,” Sweeney said. “I also want to see what other supports we can offer from a state agency perspective to the DEIB coordinators.”
Sweeney said DCPS is providing “incredible” support to its students and staff.
“I think they are a model that other districts in our state can learn from in terms of the way they are creating psychologically safe spaces for all of their students,” he said.
DCPS is an equity playbook school district, which Sweeney said is fortunate not just for the district, but also for KDE.
“We’re the first state in the country to offer personalized executive coaching to different staff members,” Sweeney said. “That’s one huge support that Daviess County receives and they get one-on-one coaching about their own growth goals and overall goals as a district.”
During the session Wednesday, three students discussed their views on DEIB and what the district has helped with and what it can improve on.
“What I loved that Daviess County did today is that they offered student voice,” Sweeney said. “They are our biggest stakeholders in the state and often their voices are left out, so hearing straight from students, and they felt like they could be vulnerable and honest, was successful.”
Scott Taylor, DEIB coordinator for Daviess County Public Schools, said he views Sweeney as a mentor and coach.
“When he comes down, it’s a way for me to learn some of the things they’re doing at the state level,” he said.
Taylor said the district will be starting its Juntos program this year for Hispanic students.
“For the last couple of years, I’ve been looking at ways to not only engage our students, but their families as well,” Taylor said.
Apollo High School and DCHS have been offering the Academic Career Exploration (ACE) program to Black students to provide a range of resources to support their academic and personal development.
“The ACE program is at capacity and now we have a chance to be at capacity with the Juntos program,” Taylor said.
Taylor said the district is still making efforts to connect with students who may be underserved by DCPS.
“We want to make those connections, not only from an ethnic perspective, but also a mental health perspective,” he said. “We were at the Multicultural Festival and had a mental health focus and it really paid off.”
Taylor said DCPS wants students to be transparent and honest.
“We want students to let us know how things are going and what they need, but also providing the space where they can say those things,” he said.
