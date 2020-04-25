Daviess County High School junior Isabella Sailors is one of 72 students across Kentucky to be selected to participate in the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs, a summer program that is slated to take place July 12 through Aug. 1.
Isabella, 16, of Owensboro, wanted to participate in the program that focuses on product innovation and business model design because she thought it would be beneficial to her own business she began last year.
Her business, 3 B’s and Scrunchies, began as a way for her and her mother to raise money for a mission trip to Guatemala. She enjoyed it so much, she wanted to continue with it. A portion of all her sales goes toward future mission trips, she said.
“I don’t know what I want to do when I grow up, but I think this summer program will teach me a lot, and plays a role in whatever I do in the future,” Isabella said.
During the three-work Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs, participating students develop a business model, design a prototype and pitch their startup ideas to a large audience and panel of judges.
Natasha Sams, GSE executive director, said in a release that while the COVID-19 pandemic brings new challenges for everyone “we entrepreneurs we love challenges.”
“We know that entrepreneurs are needed now more than ever before but above everything, we value the safety and well-being of our students,” Sams said.
She said that in the coming weeks there will be a clearer idea of what GSE will look like this summer, and that “we have already modified our dates in hopes of having an in-person summer experience.”
Students who participate in the program also have scholarship opportunities provided by the Governor’s school. The GSE provides more than $2.7 million in scholarship funding for alums of the program, according to the GSE website.
Isabella said she is “super excited” to participate in the program.
“I was honestly pretty nervous about it, and the acceptance letter they sent out said they accepted 25% of the people who applied,” she said. “So that made me pretty happy. It’s a good achievement.”
To learn more about the GSE, visit kentuckygse.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
