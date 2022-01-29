Daviess County High School teacher Jennifer Murphy will discuss puffins and her experience at the Hog Island Audubon Camp for educators at Tuesday's meeting of the Daviess County Audubon Society. Murphy received a scholarship from the chapter to attend the Maine camp.
"One of the things that students need to learn is to hear others’ perspectives and to recognize there is no one right answer to most problems. The Hog Island experience, especially the Puffin Project, provided an excellent example of a situation in which scientists were trying to do what was right but ultimately may have caused more harm than good. While this may be an unpopular opinion, it is worth exploring," she said.
The Kennebunk, Maine, native earned both her bachelor's and master's degrees from Brescia University. She has been teaching Integrated Science (chemistry and physics) and Earth and Space Science at Daviess County High School since 2004.
The chapter meets at 7 p.m. in the Wendell Ford Government Gallery at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.