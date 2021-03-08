DCHS's Pippin named to national board

Daviess County High School college and career readiness coach Trey Pippin has been named to the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partners board of directors.

Pippin, who has been appointed secondary representative for the NACEP, will work with the board to set policies and provide strategic direction for the organization. He also will serve as an ambassador for the NACEP and work to further its mission, according to Daviess County Public Schools.

The NACEP “works to ensure that college courses offered by high school teachers are as rigorous as courses offered on the sponsoring college campus,” the NACEP website states.

The NACEP benefits students within the district and beyond, Pippin said, because it’s a “trusted voice” across the country for program accreditation, standards, and policy regarding dual and concurrent enrollment.

“The organization’s mission of advancing quality college coursework for high school students is something that I am passionate about and I look forward to adding my voice to the board as we continue to do that,” he said. “I hope my involvement continues to bring attention to the wonderful opportunities that we offer our students through our DCPS dual credit program. We are changing lives for the better.”

Pippin was a member of the NACEP Leadership Academy in 2019, and as part of that program, he bolstered his leadership and strategic planning skills through training. He graduated from DCHS in 2008, was selected as a McConnell Scholar and awarded a full scholarship to attend the University of Louisville. He earned his bachelor of arts degree in political science in 2012 and completed a master of arts in teaching secondary social studies in 2013.

Owensboro Community & Technical College President Scott Williams said Pippin, through his work with the DCPS Empower U programming, has helped support concurrent enrollment.

“Trey’s dedication to students and their success is greatly appreciated,” Williams said.

DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said Pippin’s appointment is a “great opportunity” for him to share his voice and learn from colleagues.

“We are so proud of Trey and this recognition of his skills, talents and achievements,” Robbins said.

