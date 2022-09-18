KINDNESS CLUB

Amy Brown, the health educator at Green River District Health Department talks with students on Thursday morning during their meeting of the Kindness Club at Daviess County Middle School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Daviess County Middle School students are aiming to spread kindness through one of the school’s clubs.

The Kindness Club, formerly known as the Teen Outreach Program (TOP), meets every Thursday morning and is sponsored by the Green River District Health Department.

