Laura Murphy is proud of work in a school district that truly puts kids first.
Murphy, Daviess County Middle School language arts teacher, has been named one of 24 Kentucky educators to receive the 2021 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award. The nomination puts her in the running for the 2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year Award that will be announced in October.
Murphy said she is grateful to receive such recognition, adding that it’s especially important to honor and celebrate teachers during these unprecedented times.
“Education has always been a rewarding field to work in because of the ever-changing, evolving nature of what we do,” Murphy said. “One thing that remains consistent, however, is our desire to see students’ success in spite of the circumstances around us.”
Murphy has been teaching at DCMS since 2009. She received her bachelor’s degree in middle grades education/language arts and history from Kentucky Wesleyan College. She also attended the University of the Cumberlands, where she earned her Rank 1 in 2016, and from where she is also working toward obtaining her doctorate degree in education.
She was named the DCPS Kids First middle school teacher of the year in August 2019 and was also a recipient of the Campbellsville University Excellence in Teaching Award.
Valvoline Inc. has its world headquarters in Lexington and sponsors the teacher achievement awards and the Kentucky Teacher of the Year programs.
Sam Mitchell, Valvoline chief executive officer, said in a press release about the award that now more than ever, the company is honored to celebrate “Kentucky’s most outstanding educators.”
“Being a teacher is incredibly challenging during normal times,” Mitchell said. “In today’s anything-but-normal environment, many of us have become all-to-familiar with the incredible role our teachers play. Valvoline is pleased to celebrate educators across the state and to recognize these outstanding award winners.”
Interim Kentucky Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown said in the release that the Kentucky Department of Education congratulates the award-winning educators.
“They have adapted not only their teaching styles and curriculum to serve their students during this pandemic, but they also have served on the front line, ensuring their students are safe, secure and well-fed,” Brown added.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
