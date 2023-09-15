The Daviess County Public Library board of directors voted unanimously Wednesday to add an optional juvenile library card that would limit material checkouts to those within that section.
“If a parent or adult wants to limit selections to only check out materials in the juvenile section, that would be done with this card,” said Erin Waller, executive director of the library.
Waller said this optional card is not available yet and will not replace the all-access juvenile cards currently offered at the library. Once the new cards are available, families can change to the optional card if preferred.
The library is considering a few different avenues in preparing for this optional card.
“One route we’ve looked at would take longer because we’d have to go over all of the selections, which is over 50,000 books, and code the material,” she said. “The other way is easier and wouldn’t take as long.”
Waller said once the new cards are ready, the library will send a letter to the guardians of those with a juvenile or teen card on file informing them of the option.
The decision to add the optional juvenile card comes almost a month after the Daviess County Citizens for Decency (DCC4D) group sent an audit to the library requesting the review of 248 books on the shelves in the juvenile and children’s sections.
“I am still working through all of the books,” Waller said. “Sixty of the titles on the list were shelved there and I was able to go through those quickly and they’re all back on the shelf.”
Waller said the rest of the list includes materials in the teen section, which is separate from the juvenile section.
“Those are taking longer to sort through and I’m about halfway through those,” she said. “There were six on the list that have been reshelved in the adult section.”
Providing an optional juvenile card was the best response to the “current challenge,” Waller said.
“We want to remind people that the choice of reading material should be left to individuals and families,” she said. “The library has trained librarians who are more than capable of helping someone find the resources for their needs.”
Waller said she is continuing to work her way through the rest of the list given to her by DCC4D.
“I’m looking at the passages that were pointed out to me as problematic,” she said. “From there I am asking what the purpose of the passage is — if it’s to illicit sexual arousal, to move the book along or for education — and seeing how other area libraries have shelved them, what sections they are in, talking with other librarians and reading articles.”
Once Waller has completed the list, she said she will decide if there are any materials that need to be moved to another area of the library. If so, she said she will present those to the board and let it make the final decision.
“The purpose of a public library is to let people make choices for themselves,” Waller said. “We want to allow people to do that, and if we’re falling short on that, people need to let us know. Everyone’s boundaries are different and we can’t make a sweeping change for one person’s boundaries.”
Gerald “Jerry” Chapman, chairman of DCC4D, said the optional card is a “good first step.”
“It’s lacking in a number of ways,” he said. “The fact (Waller) recommended this acknowledges there’s a problem, but it doesn’t do anything to protect the children with all-access cards currently.”
Chapman said he appreciates the effort, but that there is more to be done.
“There’s a lot of misinformation out there about this,” he said. “We’re not looking to ban books, we just want them shelved appropriately.”
The books on the list given to the library were ran through three databases, Chapman said.
“They unanimously showed that they should not be near anyone under the age of 18,” he said. “The reason there were some books on the list that were not pornographic but objectional is because a big part of what we’re asking for is a rating system.”
Three local organizations will be hosting a library card drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the library as a show of support.
Jordan-Blake Key with Prism Arts Alliance, one of the organizations involved in the event, said the group was looking for a way to show support for the library.
“We felt the library card drive was the best idea,” he said. “The event is not hosted by the library, but they told us we could use the space.”
The drive is to encourage residents to use the library and support books, Key said.
“Prism Arts Alliance is an LGBTQ+ advocacy and arts organization centered around queer expression,” he said. “This is the kind of work we are trying to get into in the community, which includes protecting LGBTQ+ people and their art forms, including literature.”
Key said people often misconstrue what sexuality and gender identity are.
“It’s a form of self-expression,” he said. “Race also plays into that, and we are an anti-racism organization that believes children should have access to materials that discuss race.”
The Collective and the Blue Bridge Pirate Proles are also sponsoring the event with Prism Arts Alliance.
“I believe we all have similar visions on inclusivity,” Key said. “We will always champion for queer expression in the community, and we are open to how that might develop as a relationship with the library.”
Key said the organizations are encouraging residents to attend the drive even if they already have a library card to “show support for the diverse library collection.”
