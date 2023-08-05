The Daviess County Public Library board met in a closed session on Friday to discuss ongoing personnel issues, but again took no action regarding the matter.
Seth Boone, a former part-time employee of the library, filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) in July, alleging that DCPL terminated his employment after being unable to fill quotas due to his disabilities.
The complaint names Brandon Hagan, public services manager at the library, as the supervisor who informed Seth Boone of his termination.
The board first discussed the issue in a two-hour closed session during a July 19 meeting. At the end of the meeting, board president Michelle Drake said that no action would be taken and the board would “do its due diligence to investigate.”
A special called meeting was held July 26 at the Daviess County Attorney’s Office. The board went into another closed session, the only item on the agenda, where it again decided to not take any action.
On July 26, board member Chris Gendek said the meeting on July 26 was to meet with the county attorney to get information and advisement on the proper steps to take.
“We want to go about this the right way and are dedicated to doing so,” Gendek said.
The library does not have an attorney on retainer but rather uses one on an as needed basis, according to library director Erin Waller.
The DCPL board met for a third time on Friday to discuss the personnel matter, with the only item on the agenda being a closed session.
Following the closed session, Drake said the board is continuing its investigation.
“We’re reviewing some of our personnel policies and looking at additional training for staff and managers,” she said.
Drake said the training would take place sometime in September, though the details are still unclear.
After taking no action again, Drake said another special called meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Aug. 11 at the library.
“We are continuing this investigation and we take these concerns seriously,” she said.
Jason Boone, father of Seth Boone, said Friday that he and his son are “not disappointed in the process.”
“They’re looking into it and doing their due diligence,” he said. “It’s going as we expected it to go.”
Jason Boone said the complaint would remain active until his son feels the issue has been resolved.
