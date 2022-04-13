The Daviess County Public Library Board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 20 has been rescheduled to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 in the library’s board room.
This is a one-time schedule change.
The monthly board meeting will resume its regular schedule of the third Wednesday of each month in May.
