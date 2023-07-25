The Daviess County Public Library board will host a special called meeting at noon Wednesday at the Daviess County Attorney’s Office inside the Robert M. Kirtley Judicial Annex, 100 East Second St.
The board's agenda will be a discussion that may lead to the appointment, dismissal or disciplining of an individual employee.
