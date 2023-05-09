OWENWS-05-09-23 DCPL FINES

Mary Alexia Howard helps her son, Wells Howard, 2, pick out a children’s book to read together as they spend the afternoon on Monday at the Daviess County Public Library. DCPL announced it has now become a “fine-free” public library.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The Daviess County Public Library announced it is now a “fine-free” establishment, with all overdue fines on existing accounts being wiped clean and no daily late fees to be charged moving forward.

Erin Waller, DCPL director, said the decision was made by the library board in April after having two readings of the then-suggested policy change.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.