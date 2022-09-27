The Daviess County Public Library is hosting an Imagination Library Day on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Started by Dolly Parton, Imagination Library is an organization launched in 1995 that mails free books to children from birth to the age of 5.
“The goal is to get books in children’s hands,” said Candice Dent, the DCPL outreach coordinator and a volunteer of the advisory board for Imagination Library. “The Daviess County Imagination Library pays for the postage on the books that are sent out.”
Thursday’s event is to promote the Imagination Library and to encourage families to sign up. DCPL will also be taking signups for their Trivia Night, a fundraiser for the Imagination Library.
The Trivia Night is Oct. 15 and teams can pay to play or become a sponsor without playing.
“We will have information about Trivia Night on Thursday, as well as a drop-in craft, while supplies last,” Dent said.
The library will be having a story time at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. that morning and a cutout of Parton will be set up for people to take photos with.
“Reading is the future, and kids that read are more successful in life,” Dent said. “The whole mission is to get the love of reading out early and to improve literacy skills early.”
