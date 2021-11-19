The Daviess County Public Library is now a FamilySearch affiliate library.
The genealogical research website provides access to millions of family history records, including death and birth, census records, wills and probate and personal histories.
The designation means DCPL patrons will now have greater and more convenient access to the resources available through FamilySearch.org.
Those wishing to access the previously restricted collections must utilize the computers in the library at 2020 Frederica St. or be connected to the library's wifi.
For more information about FamilySearch or the other genealogy resources available at the library, visit the library's Kentucky Room on the first floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.