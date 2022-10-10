Employees of Daviess County Public Library visited West Louisville Elementary School on Wednesday and Thursday to talk to fourth- and fifth-grade students about programs and services DCPL offers.
Taryn Norris, youth services librarian, said DCPL exists to become “our community’s essential connector to information, ideas and each other.”
“One way that DCPL seeks to exemplify our mission is by promoting the use of the library’s resources and services by cooperating with and supporting all public, private and home schools in Daviess County,” she said.
Some of those partnerships include book donations and rotating book loans, attending fall festivals and literacy nights, conducting monthly story times in preschools and participating in classroom visits and career day events, Norris said.
“Libraries provide safe learning spaces for children and play an important role in supporting education and literacy,” said Amber Thompson, WLES library media specialist.
WLES has previously partnered with the library on summer reading programs, fourth- and fifth-grade library resources pre-COVID and the preschool outreach program that meets monthly, Thompson said.
“In the always-evolving world we live in, it is important for students to have access to quality literature that gives them the opportunity to visit new worlds, discover new and varying points of views and encourages them to continue exploring and building upon their knowledge,” Thompson said.
She believes the partnership with school libraries and DCPL plays a vital role in creating lifelong readers.
“Some of our students have never had the opportunity to go to DCPL, so it’s important for them to know there are resources available online and in-person,” she said. “The DCPL also provides engaging programs that motivate students to ask their parents to take them to the library so they can check out new books that they may not have access to at home or in our school libraries.”
Thompson said public libraries are “key to equal possibilities for all to access information.”
“The DCPL provides countless resources ranging from in-hand resources to online media and programming for students of all ages,” she said.
