DCPL to host first Black History Art Show

In celebration of Black History Month, the Daviess County Public Library will be hosting its first Black History Month Art Show throughout the month of February.

Lisa Maiden, DCPL adult programming director, said Tuesday that she was initially approached by local artist Leeza Dukes about the idea of putting on a show to highlight Owensboro and Daviess County’s Black artists community.

“She is a local artist here and she puts on a lot of Black history art shows in the community,” Maiden said. “She approached me back in October and asked if the library would want to kind of jump onboard with that.”

Dukes said she has coordinated different locations that will showcase art by local African American artists, including The H.L. Neblett Center and Independence Bank in addition to DCPL.

“I think it is educational,” Dukes said. “I think it is a good thing for people to gather and see.”

Dukes said that while the art submitted does not have to be Afrocentric, there will be pieces telling the story of Black history in America.

Dukes, an artist herself, said she will be submitting pieces to be exhibited during the show.

“You could notice it is my work because of the color and the style technique I use,” she said. “Sometime I add a little stone or glass on the canvas and sometimes I add just any type of material to give it a 3D effect with texture.”

The library is seeking submissions of both paintings no larger than 30 inches by 30 inches, as well as sculptures and other dimensional art no larger than 24 inches by 24 inches.

“We believe that art has the power to connect people; art can convey messages in unique ways so that the message can be understood and received by all,” Maiden said. “We are hoping that by using our platform, we can extend the reach of local African American artists to the community.

Maiden said that a public library is one of the few buildings in a community designed for everyone, and it is important that all members of the local community feel welcome at DCPL.

Submitted work can be of any theme and artists are welcome to submit whatever art medium they enjoy working in. Applicants are also being asked to submit a portrait of themselves and a short biography describing their work.

Maiden said that while she does not have a specific goal for the Black History Month Art show regarding how many artists choose to participate, she would like to see works by about 20 different artists.

The library will be accepting submissions for the art show Jan. 24-Feb. 7.

For more information, contact Lisa Maiden at 270-684-0211 EXT 232 or lmaiden@dcplibrary.org.

Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837