The Daviess County Public Library will be hosting its second Black History Month Art Show in February.
The event, which debuted in 2022, was deemed a success and the library is looking forward to bringing it back for the community to experience.
“We had a pretty decent turnout for our first year,” said Lisa Maiden, DCPL adult programming coordinator. “We had about 15 artists submit work to be displayed in the art show. For the first year, trying to start something new, that was pretty good.”
Maiden hopes to see more submissions come through and be able to grow the show.
“(We) want to make it a whole kind-of community involved program,” she said.
The show came about last year when Maiden was approached by local artist Leeza Dukes about the idea of putting on an event to highlight local artists of color.
“I just kind of went along with her idea, and together we put it into action and the community response was pretty good,” Maiden said. “I’m hopeful that it will be even better this year.”
Dukes will also be on board this year, Maiden said, and will teach art classes at the library — a pour painting class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 and a dip and dab painting class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
A closing ceremony for the art show is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, where the public is welcome to celebrate the artists and their work, along with a speech by City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright, a fashion show, food and art viewing.
Maiden said having art shows at the library provides an opportunity for community members to expand on their creative side that they may have not tapped into.
“A lot of people wouldn’t consider themselves artists, but when they get into one of our programs and kind of sit down and follow the steps …, they can kind of start to see themselves more in the creator role,” she said, “and sometimes, it takes stepping outside of yourself to see that.
“As a community center, arts are very important for a community; and I think really shining light on that helps us support our community.”
The art will be displayed on the south side of the library on the second floor throughout the duration of February.
Submitted work does not have to be Afrocentric and can be whichever media the artist desires.
Due to limited space, paintings are to be no larger than 30 inches by 30 inches, while sculptures and other dimensional artwork should be no larger than 24 inches by 24 inches by 24 inches.
Applications for artists are available now at the second floor desk at the library or can be downloaded at bit.ly/3qUIUXW.
Deadline to submit applications and artwork is Feb. 1.
Participants can enter up to two works of art for the show.
The library will also be creating a video celebrating local artists of color. If interested in being interviewed, contact Maiden at 270-684-0211, ext. 232 or email lmaiden@dcplibrary.org.
For more information about the event and other events the library will be hosting for its Black History Month celebration, call the library at 270-684-0211 or visit dcplibrary.org.
