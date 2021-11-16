The Daviess County Public Library will host 2-year-old Doberman Pinscher Charlie-Jo, a certified therapy dog, and her handler, Meggan Clark, to help children become more comfortable reading during the library’s Reading Education Assistance Dogs program Saturday.
Lilly Eeanan, national and international R.E.A.D. coordinator, said Monday that the program was established in 1999.
“That is when Intermountain Therapy Animals launched it just in Salt Lake City, and then since then we have had more than 6,000 therapy teams train and register with the R.E.A.D. program,” Eeanan said.
Taryn Norris, DCPL children’s librarian, said that the program started at the library last July with Clark and her dog, and it has become popular among parents of children currently learning to read or trying to improve their reading skills.
“We provide the books, and it is something that we try to do monthly or every other month, just giving kids a chance to try and read in a judgement-free zone,” Norris said. “Kids just love pets, and then they also love this environment where there are no teachers worrying about their pronunciation, they just kind of feel the freedom to read and sound things out at whatever reading level they are at.”
Clark said that she and her dog are both certified as a therapy dog and handler, and both had to pass a few tests in order to earn their certification to participate in the R.E.A.D. program.
“Charlie had to do a test to check her temperament, make sure she was friendly, and then I also had to take a pretty extensive exam myself,” she said.
Clark said Charlie-Jo is the first Doberman Pinscher to be certified in the program, and it is more common to see breeds such as Golden Retrievers.
“Usually, you see Doberman Pinchers in police and military work, so we are trying to break that stigma,” Clark said. “The kids have really just enjoyed it. We talk about the Doberman and how smart they are.”
Those who wish to participate in the program Saturday at DCPL must make a reservation for a 15-minute time slot, with availability limited.
Clark said she puts down a large blanket for Charlie-Jo and the child to enjoy while reading a book during their time together.
“Since she was trained as a therapy service dog first, she can detect if the child’s heart rate goes up, if they are really nervous … so she kind of knows if she needs to lay next to the child, if she needs to put the head on the child’s lap or does she just need to stand or sit beside the kid,” Clark said.
Eeanan said that since its founding, R.E.A.D. has helped countless children become more confident readers and develop a love of books through the positive association of books and animals.
Norris said that she has had parents ask her when the library will host another R.E.A.D. event, and that it is something that might be expanded as time goes on.
“If there is a need for more, we have definitely talked about doing that and hosting it more frequently and having more hours available for it,” Norris said.
For more information about the R.E.A.D. program, visit www.therapyanimals.org/read.
