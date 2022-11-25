The Daviess County Public Library will kick off its 2023 “Slide into Winter” reading program on Dec. 1, and will run through Jan. 31.
A reading challenge, which will be open to all ages, will see patrons logging minutes of reading and/or attendance at library activities.
They will participate in the program by tracking their respective progress through the Beanstack website and mobile app.
Ages groups include: children between ages 0-5; children between ages 6-12; teens between ages 13-18; and adults ages 19 and up.
Children will receive a registration prize bag and a free book when they register for the program, while there will also be one midpoint prize for one participant of any age that registers for the program during the first week of January.
Each hour read and activity logged will earn participants entry for the final prize drawings for their respective age groups.
Final prize drawings will be for: preschoolers ages 0-2; preschoolers ages 3-5; children ages 6-8; children ages 9-12; teens ages 13-18; and adults ages 19 and up.
The cap for each participant to be in the running for grand prizes is 30 hours of reading and attendance at four library activities.
All ages will be eligible for weekly prize drawings that will also take place throughout the program.
Taryn Norris, children’s librarian and assistant manager of community engagement, said the winter program has occurred annually for many years in order to keep patrons involved with the library.
“We want to incentivize kids to keep reading,” she said. “We want them to keep enjoying coming to the library and rewarding them for staying on the reading goals.”
While Norris said the summer reading program usually sees more traction, the winter program has been gaining momentum.
“COVID has definitely impacted the numbers a little bit, but we have been increasing each year,” she said. “Last year we had more (and) this year we anticipate (having) more.”
Norris said the library has been making efforts on spreading the word about events and the reading program out in the community to help “increase the visibility.”
“We visit over 150 sites — preschools, daycares, early literacy centers,” she said. “...We try to get the schools involved (as well).”
Norris said the library is also looking to put on more activities when students are off during winter break, while having events work in tandem with the winter reading program.
The library will also host its inaugural “Craft Fair” from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, which will include 29 different vendors set up between both floors of the facility along with food trucks on-site in the parking lot.
Items include baked goods, bow and hair wraps, candles and wax melts, fabric crafts, handmade jewelry, stickers, soaps, woodcrafts and more.
The event already seems to be popular with the area before it’s even happened.
“We wanted to highlight some of our small, local businesses and give them a chance to participate,” Norris said. “...We had such a huge interest in it (that) we actually had to close applications I think within a day and a half.”
Registration for the winter reading program can be completed online at dcplibrary.beanstack.org or through the Beanstack mobile app.
Information about the winter reading program and events can be found at dcplibrary.org.
Booklets about the winter reading program and events can also be found in-person at all public desks inside the library.
For more information, contact the library at 270-684-0211 or visit dcplibrary.org.
