The Daviess County Public Schools Police Department has expanded, with the addition of two officers that will largely be devoted to the district’s elementary schools.

Officers Jared Ramsey and Jeff Payne have joined the department. With the two new officers, the police department has seven full-time officers and one substitute officer available for duty, Superintendent Matt Robbins said Friday.

