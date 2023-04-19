Daviess County Public Schools is taking advantage of a state law that passed in 2022 to allow an alternative route to becoming a teacher.
During Tuesday’s DCPS board luncheon at Apollo High School, Amy Shutt, assistant superintendent for human services, said the district has approved its first three candidates for Option 9 — a program that allows people with no or some college credits to start a pathway to becoming a certified teacher.
Shutt said two of the Option 9 candidates are instructional assistants at Highland Elementary School and one is an instructional assistant at Southern Oaks Elementary School.
To obtain their Rank 3 teaching certification, Option 9 candidates will work at least 20 hours in the classroom while earning a bachelor’s degree online through the University of the Cumberlands teaching program.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said the Option 9 program is a part of the district’s Grow Your Own initiative, as well as an effort to combat the teacher shortage caused by retirements and fewer people choosing teaching as a career.
“To this point, we’ve only advertised this within the district as part of our Grow Your Own employees,” Robbins said. “In the future, if we’re able to find this is successful, we’d really like to expand the walls on that.”
The Option 9 program was created through emergency administrative regulation by the state legislature last year. It was introduced by State Rep. Walker Thomas through House Bill 277.
This new pathway amended KRS 161.048 and was initially brought about by Christian County Public Schools.
The Kentucky Education Professional Standard Board approved Option 9 in July 2022 as an alternative route to obtaining a teaching certification.
Any EPSB-approved college or university may partner with a school district or educational cooperative under Option 9.
DCPS is using Option 9 in conjunction with Option 6, which allows anyone who holds a bachelor’s degree in any subject to be hired in the district as long as he or she enrolls in a master’s of teaching program. Those individuals work toward becoming a Rank 2 certified teacher.
“They still have to go through the program, but they’re hirable with a bachelor’s degree,” Robbins said.
