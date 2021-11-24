Daviess County Public Schools announced Tuesday that it will be transitioning to a mask-optional plan for middle and high school students beginning Monday, Nov. 29.
In a letter sent to families, DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said all elementary schools will continue to require universal masking at all times while indoors, including for after-school events and activities and for staff and visitors. Buses will also continue to require universal masking for all students.
This decision was made, Robbins wrote in the letter, due to the FDA and CDC approving the availability of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. The vaccine has been available for adults and students ages 12 and older for several months.
The district will continue its other virus-mitigation efforts, including advocacy for the vaccine, distancing of three feet or more when possible, using proper hygiene, contact tracing, quarantines and the Test to Stay model, as well as HVAC controls and proper ventilation.
Masking will be required for elementary-age children because the vaccine requires five weeks to receive both doses, and thus, full protection against the virus. Masking provides those younger children the greatest level of sustained protection while they are allowed to receive their full vaccination series, Robbins wrote.
“Our ultimate goal is to allow for parent/guardian and staff decisions to choose masking, based upon individual health needs and personal choice, as we begin the new year in January,” Robbins wrote. “Anyone who wishes to continue wearing a mask at that time may do so, and that decision will continue to be honored. We will also respect the decision of individuals who choose not to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.”
Robbins also wrote, “I believe we have all grown to accept that COVID-19 will always be a part of our lives, just as colds, flus and other viruses are always with us,” and he encouraged everyone to continue following basic health and hygiene practices.
The district will continue to closely monitor the rate of community spread of the virus, with Robbins adding that “if local conditions should warrant, masking may again be among the mitigation tools used to help reduce viral spread.”
Jared Revlett, Owensboro Public Schools spokesman, said city schools will continue masking until further notice because the district’s current mitigation strategies have allowed OPS to have an uninterrupted school year to this point.
“With the addition of vaccines for 5 to 11 year olds beginning, we want to give them enough time to be fully vaccinated before making any changes to those protocols,” Revlett said.
Keith Osborne, Owensboro Catholic Schools chief administrative officer, said that with community numbers “still in the red,” the school system would not be changing the mask mandate at this time.
“We are hopeful that we will be able to be mask-optional when we return after Christmas break,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
