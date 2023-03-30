Daviess County Public Schools announced Wednesday that Brandy Bishop will be the principal of Country Heights Elementary School beginning July 1.
Bishop will replace Stacy Harper, who will retire at the end of the academic year.
“Country Heights is rooted in academic excellence and a family atmosphere,” Bishop said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to have a positive impact on the community.”
Being offered the position is meaningful to her, Bishop said.
“There is a long tradition of great principal leaders there, and it’s a great honor to follow in their footsteps,” she said. “Stacy has been an amazing leader that’s cultivated a positive school culture for students, staff and families at Country Heights.”
Bishop’s goal for the first year as principal at Country Heights is to continue the work already happening at the school.
“I want to work with the staff to enhance that work with a goal of academic excellence for all students,” she said.
More from this section
Bishop is the assistant principal at Burns Elementary School. She has been with Burns for 19 years.
“I will miss the families, students and colleagues at Burns,” she said.
She began at Burns in 2004 as a fifth-grade teacher, moving into various roles throughout her time there until 2015, when she became an Instructional Coach. Bishop began as assistant principal four years ago.
“Brandy Bishop has proven herself to be a highly qualified leader in Daviess County Public Schools by passionately serving students, staff and families,” said Leslie Peveler, director of elementary schools and Multi-Tiered System of Support coordinator for DCPS.
Peveler said that as a teacher, instructional coach, professional trainer and assistant principal, Bishop’s experience and knowledge will allow her to continue the tradition of excellence at Country Heights.
“She exemplifies a dedicated commitment to student learning, strategic and continuous growth and is devoted to providing a community where all can thrive,” Peveler said.
Bishop graduated from Western Kentucky University in 2013 with a masters of arts in educational leadership and received her bachelors of science in elementary education in 2004 from Kentucky Wesleyan College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.