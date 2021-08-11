Sally Tingle, Jill Pate and Jonathan Leohr were named Daviess County Public Schools Teachers of the Year during a virtual ceremony Tuesday.
The district also honored two support staff with awards — Burns Middle School Secretary Sherri Boehman and District Nurse Wendi Kozel.
Tingle, Highland Elementary School intermediate teacher, was given the elementary teacher of the year award. She is entering her 43rd year of teaching, 21 of which will have been with the district.
“It’s an honor to be a teacher,” she said. “I have absolutely loved it every step of the way. It has been a blessing.”
In her nomination form, a student said Tingle “is very smart and knows all about math — and makes sure we do, too. She makes sure we are learning everything.”
Pate, language arts teacher for Burns Middle, was named the middle school teacher of the year.
Several of her students nominated her. One student wrote that Pate has built a positive and strong relationship with everyone in all of her classes. She listens to stories, and “is basically like another parent to us.”
Pate said she tries to give her students hope and inspire them to never quit.
“My theme every single year that I teach is overcoming adversity,” she said, adding that the most important thing students can learn is to solve problems on their own, and to overcome challenges.
Leohr, an engineering and computer science teacher at Apollo High School, received the high school teacher of the year award. His colleagues said in his nomination form that he is one of the first teachers to arrive at Apollo in the morning, and one of the last to leave at the end of the day.
A parent who nominated him said “He has a way of making each child feel as though they matter and can do great things.”
Leohr said he never wants to stop learning. One of his favorite things is when a student asks him a question that he doesn’t know the answer to. He will stop class to inform himself.
“I love to do that, and I think that my students, my kids, everybody will see that about me,” he said. “I think that’s really cool to see when others start to do that, too,” he said.
Boehmann was given the Kids First Support Professional Award. Those who nominated her said she has a servant’s heart, and is always willing to help students, parents or teachers in any way she can.
In her nomination letter, a colleague said Boehmann has been known to invite new students to eat in her office on the first day, or she has called that student’s parents after their first day to check on them.
Boehmann said she always tries to be helpful and kind.
“Treat people the way you want to be treated,” she said. “It doesn’t cost a thing to be nice to people. That’s something I always try to do; be kind, be nice.”
Kozel received the Kids First Customer Service Award. Those who nominated her said she has always been essential, but was especially so during the pandemic.
School nurses who nominated Kozel said her support and leadership has been invaluable during this last year, and that “As a fellow nurse, she is always there to support me when I need advice, a pick-me-up or help with a difficult situation.”
Kozel said relationships and connections are what ignite her passion in her work. She connects with former students and parents all the time.
“It just makes me happy and very proud to be able to work where I do, I love it,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
