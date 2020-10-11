Daviess County Public Schools has announced it Kids First award winners, which include district level teachers of the year winners who will be in the running for the state-level teacher of the year honors.
Nominations for these awards were sent by DCPS employees, students, parents, and administrators, and were reviewed by the district’s office of teaching and learning. The winners for the elementary, middle and high school levels will be candidates for the state awards, according to a DCPS press release.
The Kentucky Teacher Awards are typically announced in May.
The DCPS Elementary Teacher of the Year is Burns Elementary School preschool teacher Nikki Knott, who said she was speechless upon receiving the accolade.
“Words cannot express how honored I am to have been considered for such an outstanding award,” she said. “There are so many deserving teachers in DCPS that have helped mentor me along the way.”
The DCPS Middle School Teacher of the Year is College View Middle School family and consumer science teacher Judy Trunnell. Trunnell feels “truly thankful” to have received this honor.
“It adds a special touch knowing that so many of ‘my kids’ nominated me,” she said. “I’ve heard it said ‘It’s not how much you do, but how much love you put into it that counts.’ I truly love teaching and all that it entails.”
The DCPS High School Teacher of the Year is Daviess County High School English teacher Julie Ford, who also touted other DCPS educators while receiving the award.
“I look at this award, and I see reflected in its surface the faces of those who have helped me on my path,” she said.
DCPS also honors support and professional and customer service awards to those in the district who are not specifically teachers, but who are contributing to the education of students.
The DCPS Kids First Support Professional award for 2020 goes to Daniel Lyne, East View Elementary School custodian. Lyne was humbled to receive this award.
“DCPS employs prolific and amazing individuals who place great importance on our community, kids and fellow team members,” he said. “What a joy it truly is to be a part of the DCPS family.”
The DCPS Kids First Customer Service award recipient for 2020 is Highland Elementary School Tammy Styke, who said this award could have gone to many individuals in the district, and she is honored to have received it.
“To me, customer service is about treating others the way you would want to be treated in every situation,” she said. “I feel blessed to work with the wonderful students, parents, and staff at Highland Elementary School.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
