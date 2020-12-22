In a letter sent to Daviess County Public Schools families on Monday, district Superintendent Matt Robbins said students will be resuming remote learning on Jan. 5.
The letter went on to say that on Jan. 11, elementary and middle school students would resume the district’s AB hybrid schedule while high school students will continue remote learning until Jan. 19 when they also will resume the hybrid schedule.
“The semester break is the most opportune time to return our high school students to the AB hybrid schedule,” Robbins said.
Because the district started school later at the end of summer break, the first semester won’t be complete until that week, and on Jan. 18, there will be no school for students because it’s Martin Luther King Jr Day.
Robbins said that the Virtual Academy will continue to be an option for students at parent or guardian requests, and if students are not already enrolled in the program, they can request sign up by emailing dcpsVArequest@dcps.org.
They need to provide their student’s name, grade and school, along with parent/guardian contact information when requesting the signup.
“This plan provides two weeks of time beyond the Christmas holiday (with its potential for increased virus exposure) before returning elementary/middle school students to in-person learning; and an additional two weeks beyond the New Year holiday before returning high school students to in-person learning,” Robbins said, adding that it falls in line with the state’s Healthy at School guidelines that were enacted Dec. 18.
He thanked DCPS families for their support to ensure the best possible learning experiences for all students through such a challenging year, “regardless of instructional method.”
“Your partnership is truly appreciated,” he said. “Best wishes to you for a happy 2021.”
Owensboro Public Schools spokesman Jared Revlett said city schools will remain virtual through Jan. 13, which will be the end of the district’s first semester.
“We will assess what to do for the start of the second semester at a later date,” he said. “This decision was made based on a number of things, but primarily, based on (Gov. Andy Beshear’s) recommendation not to return to in-person learning prior to Jan. 11, 2021.”
He said this plan also prevents disruption at the end of the semester as finals are being conducted.
“We will also be able to have a better idea of where cases are in our community following the holiday break before making arrangements for the second semester,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
