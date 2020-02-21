Daviess County Public Schools approved Thursday filing an application at its regular with the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council to create the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department.
On Tuesday, the district announced it would switch from a school resource officer model to a special law enforcement model. Through this process, the district will employ five police officers, governed by the board of education, to manage student safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.