The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education on Wednesday approved emergency certifications for three educators in the district due to what Assistant Superintendent for Human Services Amy Schutt is a lack of an application pool.
The certifications are for an individual who is certified but needs a special certification for special education; for an individual with a degree in chemistry who needs a certification to teach mathematics; and for an educator to be certified to teach science.
Schutt said all of these candidates are qualified to teach.
“I feel very good about the content knowledge they have, and we have the teacher supports in place to help them as well,” she said.
Schutt said the application pool for educators, especially those in science, math and special education, is extremely low at this time. There aren’t enough candidates applying for these positions and therefore emergency certifications are required in order to fill them.
Tom Payne, DCPS board chairman, said the qualifications for the three candidates “are superb.”
The board also approved location changes for board meetings for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. Typically the board will have its monthly board luncheons at a different school within the district. However, due to COVID-19 and its challenges, the board is moving all luncheons to the district central office, at 1622 Southeastern Parkway.
Also approved was an extension of the COVID-19 emergency leave the district is offering to all employees should they have to quarantine due to sickness, or proximity to the coronavirus.
In August, the board approved such a resolution, but it was due to expire Thursday, Dec. 31. The Kentucky Board of Education has given school districts in the commonwealth to extend their COVID-19 emergency leaves, Shutt said.
“This helps us keep our schools safe and control the spread of the virus,” she said.
Superintendent Matt Robbins told board members that even though this year has been difficult there is a bright light shining on the horizon, with talk of a vaccine coming to the district soon.
“We have so much to be thankful for, including all the great people who work for Daviess County Public Schools, and our commitment to making kids first,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.