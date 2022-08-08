The Daviess County Board of Education has approved the creation of Family Resource and Youth Services Center Corps program at Highland and Whitesville elementary schools.
FRYSC will be working with AmeriCorps to provide an opportunity for the youth to give back to the community, said DCPS district student services coordinator Caleb York.
The primary focus for the FRYSC Corps program is helping the centers address food insecurity, but York said the student selected will also assist Highland and Whitesville FRYSC coordinator Ellie Humphrey in any other programs that the centers provide.
The student for the program must be 17 years old or older by May 31 and work within the center for eight to 10 hours a week. The student will have to begin the position by October, and one has not been selected as of yet.
“This program is about providing an opportunity for our youth to have an opportunity to give back,” York said.
York said they have requested referrals from Daviess County and Apollo high schools for students that might be a good fit for this program.
“What we’re seeing is an increased need for (FRYSC coordinators) to go out and support our students and families,” York said. “The needs become more and more intensive year by year, whether its basic needs or even healthcare. FRYSC plays an important role in that.”
Giving students the opportunity to serve their communities is an important piece within the schools, York said.
With the main focus of the FRYSC Corps being food insecurity, Humphrey said she has seen an increase in need for families who need food.
“During COVID-19, we were running a lot of food out to families,” she said. “With rising prices of food, there’s a need still.”
According to Humphrey, other reasons for families facing food insecurity is the cost of getting to and from grocery stores for those who live in rural areas, not having transportation and income limitations.
